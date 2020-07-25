Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,298 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

