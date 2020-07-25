Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.