Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,130 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

