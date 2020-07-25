Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $138.61

Shares of Volex PLC (LON:VLX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.61 and traded as high as $147.00. Volex shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 27,971 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,197.64).

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

