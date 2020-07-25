Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $4.94. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 147,490 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 150,314 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

