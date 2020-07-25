Wedbush Weighs in on TRI Pointe Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE TPH opened at $16.29 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

