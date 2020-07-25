Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after purchasing an additional 350,859 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after purchasing an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,564,000 after purchasing an additional 718,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after purchasing an additional 415,445 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

