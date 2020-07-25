Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce sales of $405.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.30 million. Wendys posted sales of $435.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their target price on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,630,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.