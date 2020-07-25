WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

MRWSY opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

