Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,632.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

