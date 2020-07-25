WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.58

Shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as low as $14.83. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 2,099 shares trading hands.

WOPEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

