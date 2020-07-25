WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.15

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and traded as high as $13.37. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WVS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.99% of WVS Financial worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

