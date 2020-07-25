Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.83. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

