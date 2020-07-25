Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce sales of $151.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.44 million to $176.76 million. Yelp reported sales of $246.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $805.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $869.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $927.99 million, with estimates ranging from $816.17 million to $983.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Yelp stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $42,018.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 806.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

