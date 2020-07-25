Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $982.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post $982.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.00 million and the highest is $1.12 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $984.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.18.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

