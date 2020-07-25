Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $49.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $51.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $49.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $214.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.50 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $200.20 million to $204.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABTX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

