Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.92 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $14.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.29 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $28.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $77.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.17 billion to $88.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.88 billion to $103.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

