Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.