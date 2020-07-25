Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to report sales of $395.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.55 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $396.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,002,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,957 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $35,842,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

