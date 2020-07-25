Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.22 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to report sales of $395.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.55 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $396.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,002,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,957 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $35,842,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.