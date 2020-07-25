Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report sales of $31.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.86 million and the highest is $31.73 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $38.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $127.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $128.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $208.74 million, with estimates ranging from $137.88 million to $279.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million.

GSBD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

GSBD stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $620.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

