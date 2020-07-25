Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) to Hold

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

