1,000 Shares in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of GNAF opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $52.91.

