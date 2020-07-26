10,329 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,936,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,075 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $304.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

