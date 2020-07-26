1,176 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $78,177,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $64,567,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,011,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $515.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $536.24. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

