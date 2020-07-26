119 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 56.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,414.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

