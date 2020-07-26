1,252 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

