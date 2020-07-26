1,372 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Bank of The West increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $52.27 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

