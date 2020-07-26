14,414 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.71 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

