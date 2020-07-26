14,619 Shares in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after acquiring an additional 232,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,794,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMMU shares. Barclays started coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of IMMU opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 3.36. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $44.48.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

