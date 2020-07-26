180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

