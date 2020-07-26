20,221 Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 61.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,375,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $165,888,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,839,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,171,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 211,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 50.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after buying an additional 1,387,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of FCAU opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCAU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.