22,525 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,575,000 after buying an additional 848,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,046,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,875,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.