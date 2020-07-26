2,586 Shares in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 541,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,888,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,458 shares of company stock worth $97,692,786 in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $88.82 on Friday. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

