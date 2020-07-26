$27.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $27.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.51 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $110.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.53 billion to $111.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.18 billion to $118.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

