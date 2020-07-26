$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $13.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.52.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

