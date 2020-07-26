31,531 Shares in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 228.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,015,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,410,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,421 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,181,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,763 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 42,184,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,405,000 after buying an additional 269,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,659,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ITUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.09 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.