36,913 Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dover by 45.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dover by 46.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

