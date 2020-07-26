39,595 Shares in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of ePlus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ePlus by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $72.96 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $985.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.