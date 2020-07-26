$4.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce $4.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

CORE opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Core-Mark by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

