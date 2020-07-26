$421.68 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post sales of $421.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $440.03 million. Belden reported sales of $637.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Belden by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Belden by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Belden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDC opened at $32.49 on Friday. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.