4,309 Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $13,261,494.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.