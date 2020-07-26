$502.53 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $502.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.51 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $490.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 66,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

