835,790 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 835,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.06% of ORBCOMM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 10.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 62,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

