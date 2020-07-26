90 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

