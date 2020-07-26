Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.55 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.55 ($0.63), approximately 150,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 69,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).

The firm has a market cap of $98.07 million and a PE ratio of -18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.81.

Get Aberforth Split Level Income Trust alerts:

In other Aberforth Split Level Income Trust news, insider Dominic Fisher acquired 115,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £60,070.92 ($73,924.34).

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.