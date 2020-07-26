Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 4,241 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE:MTH opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

