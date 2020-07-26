Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $150,000 in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Argo Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,058,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after buying an additional 226,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Argo Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Argo Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. Argo Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $71.48.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

