Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $151,000 in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 122,088 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.