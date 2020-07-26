Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after acquiring an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 851,559 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

