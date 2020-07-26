Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

FBNC opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

